Indian aggression will be answered at a place and time of our choosing: FO

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office representative Dr. Faisal has reiterated Pakistan’s resolve to respond to any aggression by India at a place and time of its choosing.

Giving the weekly briefing regarding foreign affairs, he said that India should not miscalculate Pakistan’s might, for it knows how to protect its territory and boundaries.

He said that Pakistan Day celebrations were held all over the world with fervor, and no one can dent our passion to serve our country with heart and soul.

The Sri Lankan President is on an official visit to Pakistan. On this occasion, the foreign office took him into confidence regarding human rights violations by India in Indian Occupied Kashmir and inked three reconciliatory commemorations.—NNI