Indian aggression poses grave threat to regional peace, security: President

President Mamnoon Hussain has said Pakistan’s desire for peace in the region should not be construed as its weakness and reminded India to peacefully resolve the long standing issue of Kashmir.

Addressing a dignified ceremony of Pakistan Day parade, he said Pakistan stood for peace in the region and beyond and gave the same message to those who did not want it.

Referring to cross border violations and Indian gross human rights violations in the Indian Occupied Kashmir, President said with these peace subversive tactics, Pakistan’s neighbor has put the regional peace at stake.

He said Kashmir dispute should be resolved in accordance with aspirations of Kashmiri people through plebiscite as envisioned in the UN Security Council resolutions.

The President said the global scenario has changed manifold and now countries could not be coerced to toe line of one particular country.

The President said Pakistan’ foreign policy is centered around endeavors for permanent peace in the world and based upon non-interference in internal issues of other countries.

Referring to the geo-strategic changes taking place, he said today the world political system is not subservient to single power center. Therefore, nobody can impose its will and decisions on others.

Mamnoon Hussain said Pakistani troops have played a historic role for peacekeeping under the umbrella of the United Nations.

He said Pakistan has also played important role for peace and stability in neighboring Afghanistan.

The president lauded the armed forces as well as the nation for eliminating terrorism from the country under operations Raddul Fasad and Zarb-i-Azb and announced a medal “Tamga-i-Azam” for those who rendered sacrifices for restoration of peace.

Mamnoon Hussain also welcomed Sri Lankan president Maithripala Siriseena and troops from Turkey, Jordan, and the United Arab Emirates to the parade.