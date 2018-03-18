India uses inflammable chemical in IOK

ISLAMABAD: In Occupied Kashmir, Indian occupational forces continue the use of Israel-made chemical substance to destroy houses and burn bodies of Kashmiri youth during cordon and search operations in the Valley.

The troops used highly inflammable chemical compound RD 2PNG to destroy houses in Balhama area of Khonmoh on the outskirts of Srinagar.

One of the three bodies, recovered from the debris of a house was burnt beyond recognition by the use of the same chemical substance.

Hurriyet leaders and organizations, including APHC Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani, in their separate statements in Srinagar termed the anti-Kashmir remarks of Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh Chief Mohan Bhagwat as the reflection of the fascist ideology of Hindu extremist organization.

The forum said the act of eulogizing the occupational army for keeping the territory and its people under forcible control is highly condemnable.