India conspiring against CPEC: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday said Indian reaction to China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is not positive and that sooner or later, the country will realize that the project will benefit the entire region.

Addressing an event in the federal capital today, the minister said the CPEC would bring prosperity to the region, including China and Pakistan.

He asked India to review what he called its short-sighted approach towards the project.

The minister said around three billion people would reap its benefits in future as the project would also be extended to South and West Asia.

He stressed the need for strengthening cooperation in the region, saying that resolution of the issues confronting the region didn’t lie in tensions and disputes between regional countries.

India held key to peace in South Asia, he said, adding that the country could not progress without cooperation, Iqbal said.

On a number of occasions, Pakistan has expressed concerns over Indian officials’ statement about the CPEC.

The Pakistani officials believed that India was fanning terrorism in Balochistan and had established a special cell at a cost of $500 million to sabotage the CPEC.—NNI