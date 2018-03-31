Imran to kick start two day membership campaign in Lahore

ISLAMABAD: Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf, Imran Khan will visit Lahore today for two days membership campaign, Aaj News reported.

According to the party’s source, party supporters are ready to welcome captain in Lahore. He will arrive in Lahore today at 12 pm. The first destination of the party after his arrival will be Liberty Chowk.

Khan will also visit and address party workers in, Faisal Town, Yateem Khaana Chowk, Liaquat Chowk Sabza Zar, Shahadra, Jalo Morh and Dharampura Chowk.

In the end, he will give speech in Pasco Town. Workers have decorated the city with the pictures of Party’s leader.

Imran Khan will also call a press conference in afternoon, while during the two days visit he will address workers at five different places in connection with the Khan’s membership campaign.