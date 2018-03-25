Imran slams PM Abbasi for critisizing Senate chairman

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday slammed Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi for crying foul over the recently-held Senate elections.

In a tweet, the PTI chief said: “So now PM Abbasi is crying about horse-trading and money deciding Senate elections! If his party was so concerned why didn’t they support PTI’s proposals to change Senate election format to prevent exactly these shenanigans?”

Abbasi had remarked “The Senate chairman also serves as the acting president and it is a disgrace to the country that a man who bought votes became the leader of the upper house. Can there be any respect for the country after that?”

“An election where votes were sold and purchased got us a chairman who was not known in the political circles before. It is sad to have such a person as chairman of the Senate, an institution that represents the federation,” he added.

Khan questioned how anyone is expected to respect the Supreme Court’s verdict when the country’s prime minister isn’t doing so?

The PTI chief asked, “How could Panama case and its verdict have derailed development when it indicted Nawaz Sharif for money laundering? Does PM Abbasi feel a money launderer should be above the law because of some imagined ongoing development? He asked, “Does PM Abbasi regard the debilitating $10 bn money laundering per year that is destroying Pakistan a non-issue?”

“Does PM Abbasi think Nawaz Sharif is or is not involved in money laundering? If he thinks he is, then how can Abbasi as PM condone crime of money laundering? If Abbasi thinks Nawaz Sharif is not guilty of money laundering then he is more foolish than one thought.”

“If the PM of the country is not prepared to accept and respect judgment of the SC, how can others be expected to do so?” — NNI