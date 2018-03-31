Imran rules out alliance with ‘corrupt Nawaz, Zardari’

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday again ruled out any political alliance with ‘bitter’ rivals Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) for the 2018 general elections.

“There can be no alliance with corrupt leaders like Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari,” Khan said this while addressing a news conference here.

Khan claimed that [Punjab Chief Minister] Shehbaz Sharif spent Rs635billion in a year. “People of Multan did not need metro buses but Rs60 billion were spent on the project, and today empty buses are plying on roads.”

He further claimed that half of the developmental budget of Punjab and Lahore is spent on building roads.

“The expenditure of these projects in Lahore alone is three times the amount spent in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.”

Shehbaz, he added, has spent all of the budget money on his publicity and couldn’t build a hospital worth Rs4billion.

“Today, Ishaq Dar and Kulsoom Nawaz are receiving treatment in London, while a state-of-the-art cancer hospital has been built in Peshawar at a cost of Rs4billion.” There’s also a clear different in the prices of medicines in K-P and Punjab, he added.— INP