Imran, Bilawal condemns shoe attack on Nawaz Sharif

FAISALABAD: Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) Imran Khan Sunday condemned a shoe attack on ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Sharif was about to address a ceremony in Jamia Naeemia, Lahore today, when a man present in audience hurled his shoe on him.

The incident was caught on TV cameras and went viral on social media.

Khan was talking to media in Faisalabad when a journalist asked for his opinion on the attack.

Khan responded by terming the incident unethical and urged his party workers and general public to avoid such acts.

Khan said he was glad that no PTI worker was involved in the incident.

Similarly, Sheik Rasheed and Pakistan Peoples party’s top leader Bilawal Bhutto also condemned the attack.

