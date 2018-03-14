IAEA DG satisfied at Pakistan’s nuclear safety, security standards

KARACHI: The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Yukiya Amano, has said Pakistan is completely implementing IAEA guidelines and ensuring nuclear safety and security standards.

He said this while addressing a seminar here on Wednesday at a hotel, jointly organised by the Centre for International Strategic Studies (CISS) and the Pakistan Institute of International Affairs (PIIA).

Yukiya Amano said that the IAEA appreciates Pakistan’s efforts. He said that 18 hospitals in Pakistan are carrying out treatment of cancer related diseases and it needs to be further extended to the rural areas of the country.

The DG IAEA said that he has visited the Karachi Nuclear Power Plant K-3 and K-4 projects and the advanced technology used their is impressive.

PIIA Chairperson Dr. Masooma Hassan, Director General Security Division of CISS Dr. Zafer Ali, Executive Director CISS Ali Serwar Naqvi and PNIRA Chairman Jamsheed Hashmi also spoke.—APP

loading...