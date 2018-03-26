How twitterati reacts on Kamran’s drop catch?

Web Desk: The final of Pakistan Super League-3 was on Sunday, in which Peshawar Zalmi was beaten by Islamabad United by three wickets. After winning the toss, Peshawar Zalmi sent out the pairing of Kamran Akmal and Andre Fletcher to open their innings, Zalmi dealt a huge blow in the third over when the in-form Akmal departed.

The misery for supporters of Peshawar Zalmi did not ended here as in crucial overs of the match when Zalmi had United in their grasp with needed 30 off 33 balls with four wickets in hands Akmal dropped the dangerous Asif Ali, who later snatched away every single drop of hope left for Zalmi by hitting three consecutive sixes in three balls.

Fans obviously were left in dismay with Kamran and resorted to making fun of him. Here is how twitterati reacted on Kamran’s drop catch.

#kamranakmal ne worldcup 2015 ki yad dila di another drop catch at crucial time — Optimistic (@EFAhmadsays) March 25, 2018

#KamranAkmal break the biggest dream of Zalmi fans 💔 — ^_^ (@BetheStrongGirl) March 25, 2018

One failed attempt and you people started degrading him he was the one who made century in PSL3 shame on you people 😑😑#KamranAkmal #PSLFinalinKarachi — Ahsan (@AhsanT222) March 25, 2018

“First of all I would like to kill #KamranAkmal” Sir Darren Sammy pic.twitter.com/45y33oZMWH — Certified Single (@RebelionVoice) March 25, 2018

I think the maker of comercial ad of wall’s donut ice cream took the idea from #kamranakmal that how he drop the catch😂😂😂 because he has hole in his hands — Ayesha Baig (@AyeshaB95735521) March 25, 2018

Finally after watching alot of crticism on social media #kamranakmal break the silence and said….. pic.twitter.com/68k6YtEgav — Toqeer Hussain 🇵🇰 (@toqeerOfficial) March 25, 2018

How was it possible for #KamranAkmal to drop that? He played a rank bad shot when he batted. There is. I way you can trust an Akmal. Sold — Faisal Sherjan (@fsherjan) March 25, 2018

There is a very humble request to you all that please don’t ridicule and criticise Kamran Akmal. Never forget that Zalmi reached final just because of him. He just dropped that catch under pressure.#KamranAkmal #PSLFinalinKarachi #PSL2018 #IUvPZ #PZvIU — Theasimatearmy (@theasimatearmy_) March 26, 2018