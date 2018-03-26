Home / Sports / Cricket / How twitterati reacts on Kamran’s drop catch?

Web Desk: The final of Pakistan Super League-3 was on Sunday, in which Peshawar Zalmi was beaten by Islamabad United by three wickets. After winning the toss, Peshawar Zalmi sent out the pairing of Kamran Akmal and Andre Fletcher to open their innings, Zalmi dealt a huge blow in the third over when the in-form Akmal departed.

The misery for supporters of Peshawar Zalmi did not ended here as in crucial overs of the match when Zalmi had United in their grasp with needed 30 off 33 balls with four wickets in hands Akmal dropped the dangerous Asif Ali, who later snatched away every single drop of hope left for Zalmi by hitting three consecutive sixes in three balls.

Fans obviously were left in dismay with Kamran and resorted to making fun of him. Here is how twitterati reacted on Kamran’s drop catch.

 

 