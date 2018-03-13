How much the Albert’s violin costs?

Web Desk: The violin of Albert Einstein was made by a member of the symphony orchestra in Pennsylvania named Oscar Steger for Einstein in 1933.

Although, Einstein was a physicist but he also loved playing violin. He started playing it at the age of six and always kept it with him. However, his violin fetched more than Rs three crores IND at auction.

Einstein gifted this violin to a janitor’s son. But now the descendant family decided to sell it off in an auction.

According to the auctioneers, it is the only violin that was owned by Einstein.

Source: Deccanchronicle

