How much Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan’s assets worth?

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan have immovable assets worth Rs. 540 crore IND and movable assets worth Rs. 460 crore IND.

They own 34,175 square foot residential property in France’s northwestern coastal region of Brignogan-Plages. They also own properties in Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Noida and Pune, besides Mumbai. Jaya owns a 1.22 hectares agricultural ploy worth Rs 2.2 crore in Kakori area of Lucknow while Amitabh own a 3 acre plot worth Rs 5.7 crore in Daulatpur area Barabanki district.

They also owned 12 vehicles including three Mercedes cars, a Range Rover, a Porsche and Tolls-Royce. Jaya Bachchan’s gold and jewelry worth Rs. 62 crores.

Their watches are valued at a whopping Rs. 4 crores. They have also declared a pen worth Rs. 9 lakhs.

The couple’s assets have increased by over a hundred percent from 2012.

Jaya Bachchan has been nominated by the Samajwadi Party for the third time for the upcoming Rajyasabha polls.

