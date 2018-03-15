Hilarious video of a woman saving parking spot

Web Desk: We face the problem of not finding a parking spot on daily basis. It is a helpless situation. With the number of cars constantly increasing, many places and societies now have a restricted space, allowing only a certain number of vehicles per family/house.

However this lady decided to run and save a spot for her car before it actually reached the area. In a video, woman is seen running towards a parking spot and blocking it by standing there. She does so to save the spot for her car. She started fight for this and stated that it was hers since she reached there first.

Watch video here.

https://youtu.be/__zBeagK3lA

Source: Indianexpress

