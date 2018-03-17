Here is how London Mayor responds after reading Islamophobic tweets

Web Desk: Recently, Mayor of London Saqib Khan read out all the tweets he gets specially the Islamophobic hate tweets, in order to end the hate.

Someone tweeted, “I say kill the Mayor of London and you will get rid of one Muslim terrorist.” Another tweet reads, “There is an easy solution for terrorism. Deport the Muslims. Starting with your pathetic self.”

Despite of commenting separately on each of them, Khan said that he is not trying to portray himself as victim, and quoted, “I worry about what happens when young girls and boys from minority background see this kind of things on their social media timelines or experience it themselves.”

“It’s time to act on hate speech. Watch, retweet and help #endthehate,”

Source: Indianexpress