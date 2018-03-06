Govt to continue serving masses with dedication: Shehbaz

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday said the government would continue serving masses with dedication despite hue and cry of the opposition.

“Provision of the best healthcare and educational facilities to the people is among the top priorities of the Punjab government and the use of information technology in education sector has produced wonderful results,” he added.

In a statement issued here, the chief minister said, the government’s efforts for increasing schools’ enrolment and reducing the drop-out ratio had proved fruitful.

He said that outsourcing of schools had helped in improving the quality of education added, this outsourcing model would be further promoted. He said that teachers were the architects of bright future of the country and giving them high social status and respect and honour was their moral obligation.

He said that teachers’ training programmes would be continued to improve overall quality of education, and the latest concepts and educational models would be adopted for giving world-class training to teachers.

The chief minister said that thousands of new classrooms were being constructed in public sector schools across the province. He said that Rs8 billion were being spent on repair and maintenance of dilapidated school buildings.

Under the Punjab Educational Endowment Fund (PEEF) programme, more than Rs15.5 billion had been distributed among the needy but bright students as stipends.

The chief minister said that provision of high-quality education to all children was the first priority of the Punjab government and no child would remain deprived of its basic right to education due to lack of resources.—APP

loading...