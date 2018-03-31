Govt slashes petrol, diesel prices by Rs2/litre

ISLAMABAD: The government on Saturday reduced the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs2.07 and Rs2.00 per litre respectively for the month of April 2018.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Finance, prices of petroleum products for April are as follows: petrol Rs86.00, diesel (HSD) Rs96.45, kerosene oil 76.46 and light diesel oil (LDO) Rs65.30.

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) had proposed increase in the price of diesel by Rs0.65 per litre but keeping in view the fact that diesel is primarily used in public transportation, transportation of goods, and also in farm equipment, the government decided not to burden the public at large with higher rates of diesel.

The prices of kerosene and LDO are being maintained at the level as in March 2018 even though OGRA had recommended increasing the rates of both these products.

The prices will be effective from April 1 till midnight on April 30.— NNI