Govt, opposition start consultations to reach consensus on caretaker setup: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD: The government and the opposition have started consultations to reach a consensus on the names of caretaker setup.

This was stated by Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal while talking to the media persons in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The Interior Minister expressed the confidence that the opposition will agree to the best possible names who have strong and unwavering democratic credentials and could ensure timely elections.

Responding to a question, the Interior Minister said the decision regarding putting the names of the people on the ECL is taken by the cabinet.