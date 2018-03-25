Government had focused on the promotion of quality education



NAROWAL: Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal has said the government had established a strong basis to bring about revolution in education, energy and economic sectors by making radical changes.

Addressing the annual prize distribution ceremony at Government Muslim Postgraduate College for Women Narowal on Saturday night, he said the government had also focused on the promotion of quality education in science, technology and life sciences across the country.

He said the government has already taken effective initiatives to establish universities at district level for providing quality education to students at local level.

Ahsan Iqbal said the PML-N government had opened the doors of quality education for everyone, besides ensuring easy access of students to quality education.

He urged the teachers and students to focus on character building of students as they were the future of nation.

He announced early dualization of Narowal-Lahore Road, saying the project would reduce travelling distance between Narowal and Lahore to only 45 minutes.

The minister also visited several stalls set up at Faiz Park Narowal as part of the ongoing three-day Jashan-e-Baharaan Festival.