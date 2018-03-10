Girl, 4, drowned alive with dead parents

Web Desk: A four-year-old girl were force to watch her parents shot death, then the killers forced her into a car and pushed the car into a lake.

The girl’s parents Konstantin and Inna Larkov were wanted to buy a car which they had seen for sale online, but were robbed and murdered when they met the owners.

The parents along with their daughter traveled from Crimea to the small village of Geroevskoe for the car. They met Warder Raven Samar, who pulled out a gun and demanded for cash. Mr Larkov tried to fight back. As a result Samar shot five times in his chest and then his wife was also shot in the chest and head.

Then the robbers put the bodies in the car and also forced their daughter to get in with them and rolled it into the lake.

According to MailOnline, detectives quickly tracked down the killer, he confessed it and also reenacted the murder.

Source: Metro.co.uk

