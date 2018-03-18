Gen Ghayur installed as new FFR Colonel Commandant

ABBOTTABAD: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Frontier Force Regimental Centre Abbottabad on Saturday and installed Lieutenant General Ghayur Mahmood as new Colonel Commandant of the Frontier Force Regiment.

The Chief of Army Staff and Retd General Raheel Sharif pinned on him the badges of rank.

Large number of serving and retired Piffer officers attended the ceremony.

Later, the COAS also addressed Piffer Commanding Officers and hailed contributions of Piffers towards defence of the country.