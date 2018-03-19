Former Indian PM urges Modi govt to recognize Pakistan as neighbor

Former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has launched an all-out attack on the Modi government, saying it has mismanaged the dispute in Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing the 84th Congress session in New Delhi, Manmohan Singh said the BJP-led government’s talk of fighting two and a half wars was yet another hollow slogan.

Highlighting issues that had come up between India and its neighbours under the Modi dispensation, Manmohan Singh said problems are to be sorted out peacefully and not in an atmosphere of hostility and shouting at each other.

Manmohan Sing said India must recognise Pakistan as a neighbour.