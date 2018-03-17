Foreign players ready to play PSL playoffs, final in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: All foreign players of Peshawar Zalmi have expressed their will to visit Pakistan for playoffs and final of Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Players of Karachi Kings except Eoin Morgan are also going to come to Pakistan. Similarly, Jean-Paul Duminy, Luke Ronchi and Samit Patel from Islamabad United will also come to Pakistan.

On the other hand, the arrangements for playoffs in Lahore are underway and new CCTV cameras have also been replaced with the old ones.

Entrance of any irrelevant person is strictly prohibited in the stadium while the pitch has been made perfect for the game. The spectators will have special facilities inside the stadium during the match, private news channel reported.

The playoffs will be played in Lahore on March 20 and 21 while the final will be held in Karachi on March 25.— APP