FO summons Afghan political counselor over attack on Pak Army unit

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday has summoned Afghan political counselor and handed over a dossier to the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan in Islamabad.

The dossier contains evidence of the involvement of Afghanistan based TTP in the suicide bombing at a Pak Army unit in Swat and the presence of TTP, JuA and other terrorist groups hideouts in Afghan territory.

The Afghan side was asked to take effective action against terrorist hideouts from where they have been financing, planning and undertaking cross border terrorist attacks on Pakistani military posts, cities and towns.—NNI