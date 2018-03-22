Five of the best: Top wicket takers in Test cricket

AUCKLAND: England’s Stuart Broad joined an illustrious club as only the 15th man in Test history to take 400 wickets when Tom Latham was caught for 26 in Auckland on Thursday.

He is only the second man to achieve the feat after new ball partner James Anderson.

Here are the top five England wicket-takers of all time in Tests:

James Anderson 522 wickets

Stuart Broad 400

Ian Botham 383

Bob Willis 325

Fred Trueman 307

The top five wicket-takers of all-time in Tests:

Muttiah Muralitharan (SRI) 800

Shane Warne (AUS) 708

Anil Kumble (IND) 619

Glenn McGrath (AUS) 563

James Anderson (ENG) 522

—AFP