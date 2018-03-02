Five candidates to contest senate election from federal capital

ISLAMABAD: As many as five candidates will contest senate election on general and technocrat seats from the federal capital on March 3.

According to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), three candidates would contest election on General seat included Raja Imran Ashraf from Pakistan Peoples Party, Kanwal Shouzaib from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Muhammad Asad Ali Khan Jonejo as independent candidate.

Similarly, on Technocrat seat, two candidates will contest election included Raja Muhammad Shakil Abbasi from Pakistan Peoples Party and Mushahid Hussain Syed as independent candidate.—APP

