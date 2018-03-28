Five bodies recovered in Faisalabad in three days

FAISALABAD: Horrifying incidents of recovery of dead bodies continues in Faisalabad district as body of another young girl was recovered from canal here on Wednesday.

Police said that body of a young girl was recovered from a canal in Tandlianwala and it was feared that the girl was abducted, raped and killed and her body was dumped in the canal.

In last couple of days five bodies, including two women and three children, have been recovered from different areas of the district.

People expressed their grave concerns over the recovery of the dead bodies. They have demanded of the Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif for taking notice and to direct the police authorities to look into the issue and arrest the criminals involved in kidnapping, rape and murder of women and young girls.— INP