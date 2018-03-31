First time Hijab wearing woman to participate in Miss England

Web Desk: Maria Mehmood will be the first woman who will compete in Miss England with wearing hijab.

According to the Daily Mail, 20-years-old Maria has reached in the semi-finals and it is expected that she would make her way into finals. If she wins the title of Miss England then she will compete in Miss World.

Maria stated, “Her friends and family support her decision.” She also expects back-lash from some of the ‘old timers’.

Earlier, a Muslim girl were become a Miss England, but no contestant has ever worn a hijab.

She will participate in Miss England’s swimwear in which she will wear burkini.

Maria quoted, “Muslims are associated with negative things like terrorism. I’m determined to do my bit to challenge those views.”

“It is pretty rare for a Muslim woman to be in a beauty pageant but there’s nothing to stop us from entering. I entered Miss Birmingham and the organizers were delighted to have a hijab-wearing Muslim in the competition.”

Maria is from Birmingham, she is a psychology student. She wants to become a social worker.