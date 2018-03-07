First ever container vessel MS TIGER arrives at Gwadar Port

ISLAMABAD: The first ever container vessel MS TIGER under Chin Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project Wednesday arrived at Gwadar Port, said a press release issued here by directorate of public relations of Pakistan Navy.

Pakistan Navy Ships PNS DEHSHAT and KARAR escorted MS TIGER to Gwadar Port.

This new Ship Container Service namely Karachi Gwadar Gulf Express will connect Gwadar Port with the Middle East hub of Jebel Ali as well as the neighboring UAE ports of Abu Dhabi & Sharjah.

After embarkation of more container of frozen sea food from Gwadar Port, the ship proceeded to Jebel Ali Port. An impressive ceremony was held at port on arrival of MS TIGER. The reception xeremony was attended by Commander Coast of Pakistan Navy, Rear Admiral Moazzam IIyas.

The CPEC is a game changer project for Pakistan. Success of this project is a prelude to the economic prosperity of the country and hence has taken a central stage in the economic, political and security calculus of not only Pakistan but the entire region.

Considering the importance of the Gwadar Port as focal point of CPEC, its security is paramount. For this purpose, Pakistan Navy has raised Task Force 88 to undertake defence of Gwadar Port and its surrounding areas. This Task Force is providing defence to Gwadar Port from seaward approaches and Merchant Vessels visiting the Port through deployment of Pakistan Navy assets.—APP

