Federal Cabinet expresses satisfaction over power situation

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Cabinet has expressed its satisfaction over the power situation and resolved to provide uninterrupted power to the consumers during the upcoming summer season and Ramazan.

The meeting of the Cabinet was held in Islamabad on Tuesday with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in the chair.

Secretary Power Division briefed the Cabinet on projections of electricity demand and supply; and the available generation capacity for catering to the power requirements during the summer season particularly during Ramazan.

Addressing the meeting the Prime Minister said that as a result of untiring efforts of the government power generation has significantly increased since 2013.

The Federal Cabinet accorded approval for signing of Memorandum of Understanding between Somalia and Pakistan for Rendering NADRA’s Services to Somalia.

Deputy Chairman Planning Commission, Sartaj Aziz briefed the Cabinet regarding measures to enhance Cotton production and exports from Pakistan.

