ISLAMABAD: Federal Adviser on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Miftah Ismail has said that Federal budget for the fiscal year 2018-19 will be presented on 27th of next month. He was addressing a news conference along with Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal in Islamabad today.

Miftah Ismail said 11.8 per cent increase in exports has been witnessed during the last seven months.

