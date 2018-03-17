Fazl hints at MMA restoration soon

MULTAN: Chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman Saturday said that Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) was a powerful political identity in the past and it will be restored very soon.

“We are working on restoration of the MMA and there are some technical issues in this regard. However, these issues will be resolved in the next few days and the alliance would be restored soon.”

Addressing a press conference at Jamia Qasimul Uloomy, he said the Charter of Democracy signed by the late Benazir Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif was a good step and the respective parties had followed it during the last four, five years. But, now, the two parties are not following it in letter and spirit.

He strongly condemned the incidents of shoe and ink throwing on political leaders. “Whole nation knows who is responsible for harming ethics in politics. Our religion does not allow such unethical acts,” added Mulana Fazlu Rehman .

To a query, Rehman said that some powers were working for their vested interests in Senate elections. He suggested that all politicians should work to bring about improvement in Senate election process.