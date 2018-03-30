Fawad Khan and Deepika Padukone hit the stage tomorrow

Web Desk: Pakistani actor Fawad Khan and Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone will share stage at an event in Dubai tomorrow. The event will also be attended by Vidya Balan, Jackie Shroff and other stars.

Earlier Fawad said, “I would be very excited to work with Deepika, It would be an amazing experience. I am very excited and enthusiastic about it. Those would be the two right words to describe my feelings about our collaboration.”

In 2016, Deepika and Fawad turned showstoppers for an Indian designer. They together grabbed the hearts of the audience.