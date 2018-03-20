Home / Entertainment / Celebrities / Famous Bollywood celebrities and their luxuries cars

Web Desk: Having a luxuries car is a dream of many. Bollywood celebrities are known for their affinity towards the finer things in life and expensive cars are just another favorite thing that they really enjoy.

Have a look at the celebrities and their expensive cars.

 

 Amitabh Bachchan

Image result for amitabh bachchan rolls royce

He owns a Rolls Royce. The numbers of this car add up to the number 2.

Aamir Khan

Image result for Aamir khan Mercedes S600 sedan

Mr. Perfectionist has luxurious Mercedes s600 sedan. This is a bomb-proof car and costs him around Rs. 10 crore IND.

Shahrukh Khan

King of Romance, Shah Rukh Khan adds the 'fastest electrical car in the World' BMWi8 to his fleet of luxury cars.

King Khan owns BMWi8, the fastest electrical car in the world.

Salman Khan

salman kahn car

Bollywood bhaijan has a huge collection of cars including BMW X6, Land Rover, Range Rover Vogue and Audi R8.

Priyanka Chopra

priyanka chopra car

She owns Rolls Royce that costs around Rs 2 Crore IND. PC also owns Porsche Cayenna, BMW 7 series white edition and Mercedes Benz E-class.

Deepika Padukone

deepika padukone car

She has Audi Q7 and Mini Cooper.

Karina Kapoor

kareena car

She has a collection of cars such as American mustang, Range Rover, BMW 7 Series and Lexus 470. Her Lexus 470 costs her Rs 50 Lakhs IND.

Katrina Kaif

audi q7 car

She is using Audi Q7 that costs her nearly Rs. 80 Lakhs IND.

Akshay Kumar

akshay kumar car

He also has a collection of the fastest cars including Porsche Cayenne, Bentley, Mercedes and Ferrari. Only his Porsche Cayenne costs him Rs. 2.5 crores.

Hrithik Roshan

hritik roshan car

He owns Jaguar XJ, Porsche Cayenne and Mercedes S500.

John Abraham

jhon abraham car

He is an owner of black Lamborghini Gallardo that costs him Rs 3.4 Crore. Except it, he also has Audi Q7 and modified Maruti Gypsy.

Sanjay Dutt

sanjay dutt car

He is a big fan of sports car. He owns Ferrai 599 GTB that worth over Rs 3 crore. He also gifted his wife a Rolls Royce Ghost that costs nearly Rs 3 Crores.

Kangana Ranaut

Related image

She has BMW 7 that worth Rs 85 Lakhs.

Alia Bhatt

alia bhatt car

Alia Bhatt gifted herself a white Audi Q5 that costs nearly Rs. 55 lakhs.

Sunny Leone

sunny lenone car

She has Maserati which costs a whopping Rs. 1.5 crore.

