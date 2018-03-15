Famous baseball player assaults his girlfriend brutally

Web Desk: Famous baseball player, Danry Vasquez physically attacked his girlfriend. The horrific video of the incident captured the player while hitting his girlfriend violently.



The footage was released by Police in Corpus Christi, Texas. It can be seen in the picture that Danry Vasquez attacking the woman on a staircase in Whataburger Field, home of the Corpus Christi team.

In the video, the woman is knocked to the floor as the player hits her and pulls her hair brutally. Vasquez was spared a jail sentence for the crime and the case against him was dismissed.

Danry Vasquez was a player for the Corpus Christi Hooks at the time of the incident, which was happened in August 2016.

Source: Metro.co.uk

