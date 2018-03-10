Facebook, Twitter is losing impact, says report

Web Desk: The social networking sites like Facebook and Twitter are getting unpopular among persons reaching young adulthood in the early 21st century.

According to a US-based market research agency, over 5- per cent of users between the ages of 18 and 24 had been seeking relief from social media.

Moreover, 34 per cent of them had deleted their Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and other app.

However, picture-based messaging app Snapchat did not get the boot from their phones and tablets.

The survey revealed that up to 41 per cent of the young users responded that they had been wasting too much time on social media. It also revealed that 65 per cent of respondents had been following brand profiles, with 43 per cent saying that they had done online shopping through a social-media platform.

Source: Deccanchronicle

loading...