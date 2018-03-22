EIGHTEEN Islamabad Braces for a Carnival Based Mega Launch

EIGHTEEN Islamabad; a real estate vision of Ora Developers, Saif Group and Kohistan Builders & Developers promises to introduce an international way of living within Pakistan through a luxury lifestyle project in the South West of Islamabad.

The state of the art designed community plans to ground break on the 25th of March by hosting an international scale carnival comprising of musical performances, international star acts, kids zones and experience zones.

The Carnival plans to host exciting activities through screening of the final PSL match, live performances by our finest musicians, Ali Azmat, Zoe Viccaji, Roots and Alamdar Khan.

Alongside our local talents will be performances by special international, never before seen Samba dancers, Flamenco performers and illusionists. International band Latin Groove will also be giving the audience a flavor of international music at this exclusive event.

VR experience zones will also be present for entertainment purposes while designated kids zone and food stalls will also be part of the main attractions. The event will commence from 11am till midnight so don’t miss out on the experience of a lifetime.

EIGHTEEN offers luxury residential within a community based living space in the beautiful capital of Islamabad with the added landscape of lakes and fairways. Offering an array of living options varying from city style apartments to 4 and 8 kanal villas, all designed to offer breath taking views. The project focuses on building a world class amenities based residential area encompassing:

The Club; in the heart of the project offering a sports complex and gourmet dining experiences

The square, offering high end shopping experience to the residents with a range of restaurants and cafes all curated to provide various taste options

The Resort, offering 5 star 150 boutique rooms with exceptionally high standards of hoteling with an event space capacity for 1000 guests.

The Clinic; offering medical assistance for both emergency and non- emergency needs.

With an array of specialists fully equipped to handle any medical needs within the development.

