Eight times when you should avoid drinking water strictly

Web Desk: People argue that drinking access of water is healthy for us for all means. But too much fluid consumption can lead to some serious health issue. However, it’s always a good idea to cut down excessive liquid intake during the day to cope with the possible side effects.

Here are the top 8 situations when drinking water should be avoided.

Right before bed

It is due to two main reasons, first, drinking water before bed can interrupt your sleep and it may take more time to fall asleep again. Secondly, kidneys work slowly at night, therefore, it may cause facial and limb swelling in the morning.

During an intense workout

Consuming excess of water during exercise can affect you negatively. Workout increases your temperature level but drinking water may cool it down. This may be result in headache, nausea, and dizziness.

If your urine is colorless

Completely clear urine signals over-hydration. This means that you have drunk much water during the day even if you don’t feel thirsty. This results in decreasing sodium level that leads to health problems.

To wash down spicy food

Drinking water must be avoided after having hot peppers because the chilies like capsaicin is a non-polar molecule, it can be dissolved only in other non-polar substance like milk.

If you do so then the polar molecules of water spread throughout your mouth.

Right before, during or after having a meal

Drinking water right after having meal can cause digestion. This is because our mouth produce saliva with enzymes that are essential for a healthy digestive process.

When it contains artificial sweeteners

This advice is useful for overweight people because it can enhance an appetite and can lead to weight gain.

If you’ve already had lots of water throughout the day

Excessive liquid in your body leads to low sodium levels and unpleasant side effects. It is also harmful for your kidneys because it prevents them from functioning well and regulating important components in the blood.

Side effect of excessive water intake

It results in a disease called hyponatremia. The patients who diagnosed with this disease suffer from seizures, confusion, dizziness and depression.

Source: Brightside