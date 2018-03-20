Egypt court orders Uber and Careem to cease operations

CAIRO: Egypt’s administrative court issued a ruling on Tuesday stopping the operations of ride sharing apps Uber and Careem, state media reported.

Both services had sparked protests by taxi drivers who complained that the drivers did not need to pay the hefty fees to operate transportation vehicles.

The court accepted a petition by a lawyer demanding the government stop licensing Uber and Careem activities in Egypt, including their online applications, state-owned newspaper al-Ahram reported on its website.

The court’s decision may be appealed. Uber and Careem representatives could not be reached immediately for comment.

Many Egyptians who complain about taxi services, including drivers who refuse to turn on their meters or their air conditioning during the hot summer, had switched to the ride sharing apps.

Careem, a start-up headquartered in the United Arab Emirates, operates in the Middle East and Asia.— AFP