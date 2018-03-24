Efforts being made to install consensus caretaker set-up: PM

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi says efforts are being made to install a consensus caretaker set-up after the present government completes its tenure.

Speaking exclusively to Aaj TV, he however said if the efforts failed in this regard, the matter would go to Election Commission.

The Prime Minister said PML-N will take decision about its candidature for next prime minister after it gets majority in the next election.

To a question, he said there is a need of dialogue among the institutions to take the country forward and strengthen institutions.

The Prime Minister said he does not see any clash among institutions.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said there are some problems in the interpretation and implementation of 18th Constitutional Amendment and such issues will be resolved through the mechanism of the Council of Common Interests.