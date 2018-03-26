ECP removes Farooq Sattar from MQM-P convenership

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in its ruling on Monday has removed Dr Farooq Sattar from the convenership of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Aaj News reported.

A five-member bench headed by the chief election commissioner Justice Sardar Muhammad Raza Khan, also rejected Sattar’s application challenging the commission’s jurisdiction to decide the party’s convenership.

The commission said that the decision was based on merit and that the ECP has power to hear the case regarding convenership.

The commission resumed hearing pertaining to petitions filed by Bahadurabad including removal of Sattar as convener by two-third majority of the Raabita Committee and replacing him with Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and the other challenges February 18 intra-party elections held under the leadership of Sattar – an election that he won by a

heavy margin, becoming the party convener.

During the proceedings, Barrister Farogh Naseem of the Bahadurabad faction requested the commission to clear

confusion on the party chief issue.

Earlier this month Sttar challenged the jurisdiction of ECP to hear petitions involving internal matters of the party. However, on February 27, the ECP granted two days to Sattar submit replies to petitions filed by the Bahadurabad faction.

MQM-PIB leader Ali Raza Abidi right after the verdict was announced term it as “unjust” with the Sattar, adding that, the verdict can be challenged in a proper trail court.

ECP is not a trail court to take up intra-party matters, says Abidi.

.