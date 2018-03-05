ECP publishes preliminary delimitation of constituencies

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan has published preliminary delimitation of constituencies of national and provincial assemblies.

According to a notification of the Commission, Islamabad capital territory will have three constituencies, Punjab one hundred and forty one, Sindh sixty one, KPK thirty nine, Balochistan sixteen and Federally Administered Tribal Areas will have twelve constituencies in the national assembly.

Meanwhile, Election Commission of Pakistan has started the process for training of nine hundred thousand polling staff.

In the first phase, training of lead trainers, who are officers of the Commission, began in Lahore and Peshawar. The process would be completed in all the four provinces by 16th of this month.

In the second phase, three thousand master trainers would be trained from first of next month. This would be followed by training of polling staff in May this year.

