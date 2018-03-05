ECP ordered to suspend notifications of four elected senators with dual nationality

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court today ordered the Election Commission of Pakistan to suspend notification announcing victory of four individuals in Saturday’s Senate elections for possessing dual nationalities.

While hearing a case pertaining to dual citizenship of judges and civil servants, Chief Justice Saqib Nisar ordered to suspend the notification after the attorney general informed it that four senators, namely, Sadia Abassi, Haroon Akhtar, Nuzhat Siddiqui and Chaudhry Sarwar hold dual nationality.

