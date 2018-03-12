ECP forms body to probe PTI’s foreign funding

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Monday formed a committee to probe the accounts and funding sources of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The decision in that regard was taken by the five-member Commission headed by Chief Election Commissioner Justice Sardar Muhammad Raza, while hearing the foreign funding case.

The ECP, in its decision which was reserved during the last hearing, directed the formation of a three-member committee to probe PTI’s accounts and seven-year funding record, which the party had submitted before the Commission.

The committee headed by ECP Director General Law Mohammad Irshad, would start its working from March 19, it added.

As per the ECP verdict, the committee would scrutinize all documents and evidence in the presence of the petitioner, the respondents and their lawyers, and present a report on its findings within a month.

The commission ruled that only the petitioner, respondents and their counsel could appear before the committee.

PTI’s founding member Akbar S Babar had filed a petition with the ECP against PTI’s foreign funding in November 2014. He alleged that the party was receiving funds through illegal channels, calling for an investigation into its financial records.—APP

