Earth Hour to be observed in Pakistan tonight

Earth Hour will be observed in Pakistan tonight from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. by switching off all unnecessary light for one hour.

Earth Hour Movement is an effort for protecting a healthy environment and to conserve energy.

The lights at the Parliament House will be switched off tonight to show the commitment of people towards this noble cause and responsibility.

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Khan Sanjrani in his message on this occasion said through these small steps we can demonstrate our resolve to work towards conservation of environment.