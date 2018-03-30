Does Pope Francis deny existence of ‘Hell’?

Web Desk: A 93-years-old at the atheist at the Vatican, Pope Francis said that hell did not exist. He declares the souls of the unrepentant will simply disappear forever and go unpunished.

According to the Pontiff told Eugenio Scalfari, the founder of one of Italy’s leading newspaper, shared his conversation with Pope Francisco and said, ‘Hell doesn’t exist.’

Reportedly, Francis said, “They are not punished, those who repent obtain the forgiveness of God and go among the ranks of the soul who contemplate him.”

‘But those who do not repent, and therefore cannot be forgiven, disappear.’

His new statement will likely cause outrage among hard line Catholic, who are leading their life on the severity of God’s judgement.

Source: Metro.co.uk