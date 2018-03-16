Doctors use iPhone for surgery

Web Desk: Brazilian doctors are using iPhone to look inside brains during surgery because they are light and efficient to use than medical grade cameras.

Researchers at the University of Sao Paula performed minimally invasive brain surgeries using mobile phones instead of a standard video system.

They found smarphone as portable, easy to use, cheap and accessible device.

In the surgery, doctor look inside the brain to correct hydrocephalus, remove water from the brain, extract tumors, treat vascular disease and to manage other disorders. The procedures were performed in 42 patients with fully charged iPhone attached to the front of the nauroendoscopy.

The mobile device also relayed images from the screen via Wi-Fi to video monitors in the operating room.

Source: Dailymail