Do you think this dog resembles human face?

Web Desk: A woman Ellie Hall posted this picture with the caption, “This dog has a human face.” After that, instantly she received multiple responses. Many poked innovative and hilarious pictures comparing the face with celebrities like Ed Sheeran, Jake Gyllenhaal, Nicolas Cage and more.

The picture of these two dogs is going viral on social media. Moreover, some says, “Can we find out this dogs date of birth and find out who died that day so we know whose soul is trapped in there.”

Have a look at some of responses of twitter users.

 

Source: Indianexpress