Dinner in the Sky is a Belgium based novelty restaurant service, which uses a crane to

hoist its diners, table, and waiting staff up-to 223 feet high into the air. Forbes magazine

called it “one of the world’s ten most unusual restaurants.”

This most amazing ‘floating’ restaurant; “Dinner in the Sky” is now coming to Pakistan by a well-

known businessmen Mr. Ali Atara by the name of “Dinner in the sky Pakistan” who’s basic idea for

bringing this here is that the city dwellers of this beloved land can feel the breeze up in the sky on

this exceptionally designed suspended restaurant and experience mouthwatering cuisines

prepared by top chefs from Pakistan.

The Co-Founder of this “Billion Dollar Idea” as quoted by Forbes magazine Mr. Stefan Joan,

has footprint of his ‘dinner in the sky’ in more than 62 countries around the globe,

had decided through their DITS headquarters to make Pakistan, the 63rd official partner

and joined hands with Mr. Ali Atara for this venture.

Mr. Stefan Joan and technical head Mr. Fredericus Christianus had specially flown in from

Belgium to make this an “exclusive and beyond ordinary” a headliner by the

New York times and to meet the press to formally announce Dinner in the sky’ presence

soon, for the first time in the city of lights.

One of the Main agenda of this conference is to launch their official website and official

social media hashtag and pages, so the “enthusiasts” can exactly know where and how

to find the right “Dinner in the Sky Pakistan by Ali Atara”.

