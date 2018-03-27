Dinner in the Sky— ‘Floating’ restaurant coming to Pakistan

The most amazing ‘floating’ restaurant; “Dinner in the Sky” is now coming to Pakistan

The basic idea for bringing this here is that the city dwellersof this beloved land can feel the breeze up in the sky on thisexceptionally designed suspended restaurant andexperiencemouthwateringcuisines prepared by top chefs from Pakistan, said its owner in Pakistan Ali Atara.

Dinner in the Sky is a Belgium based novelty restaurant service,which uses a crane to hoist its diners, table, and waiting staff up-to 223 feet high into the air.

Forbes magazine called it “one of the world’s ten most unusual restaurants.”

The Co-Founder of this “Billion Dollar Idea” as quoted by Forbes magazine Mr. Stefan Joan, has footprint of his‘dinner in the sky’ in more than 62 countries around the globe,had decidedthrough their DITS headquarters to make Pakistan, the 63rd official partner and joined hands with Mr. Ali Atara for this venture.

Mr. Stefan Joan and technical head Mr. FredericusChristianushadspecially flown in from Belgium to make this an “exclusive and beyond ordinary” a headliner by the New York times and to meet the press to formally announce Dinner in the sky’ presence soon,for the first time in the city of lights.

One of the Main agenda of this conference is to launch their official website and official social media hashtag and pages,so the “enthusiasts” can exactly knowwhere and how to find the right“Dinner in the SkyPakistan by Ali Atara”.— Press release