Deepika gives advice to experienced and depressed people

Web Desk: Deepika Padukone never hesitates to share that how it was difficult for her to battle it. She believes that sharing one’s journey can relieve the one from the ongoing stress.

Deepika is one of the actresses who open up about her vulnerability leaving us all stunned, worried and in awe of her at the same time.

Recently, Deepika was present at the event about mental awareness. She quoted, “I never thought about what people are going to think of me, will I be offered films or whether it will affect me popularity.”

While creating awareness from mental health, she quoted, “With the help of the foundation, we want to change the narrative around mental health in India. Why only Bollywood? We want everybody in influential positions in the country to speak out about these issues.”

“Now that you’re asking me, maybe I should have since I just delivered a 300-crore hit (Padmavat). But no, I never thought about what people will think of me, or how it would affect my work or if I would be offered any films. None of these thoughts ever crossed my mind.”

“I was only thinking about how I felt about the issue: There was a lot of stigma attached to it. I thought if I could save even one life by sharing my story, everything I set out to do would make sense. And today, when I see the kind of impact we’ve had in the lives of thousands of people, it is very gratifying,” added the actor.

Moreover, she shared, “Considering how deep-rooted this issue is, in terms of the stigma attached to it, the reluctance to seek help, or people’s perception towards those with mental illness, we still have a long way to go.”

Deepika believes that sharing one’s journey can relieve the one from the ongoing stress. She said, “I think it eventually boils down to each person’s comfort level, how comfortable or confident they are about sharing their experience. I can say that it is extremely empowering once you share your journey, you kind of feel a weight off your shoulders, I mean that’s my personal experience.”

Source: Deccanchronicle